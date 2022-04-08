Dating Deal Breakers: What’s Yours?

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– 2021 was rough when it came to looking for love. The pandemic has changed the dating world a lot. More and more first dates are by video chat and multiple dating apps have reported that singles are more intentional when swiping right.

Studies also show that more people spent time reflecting on exactly what they’re looking for in a significant other.

Dealbreakers come in all shapes and sizes, but which ones are truly worth it? Here is how to get past some dating dealbreakers.

Too tall. Too short. Too much. Not enough. Everybody’s dating deal breakers are different.

A new survey reports that 86 percent of singles say being unvaccinated is a dealbreaker, 35 percent say a long-distance relationship is another, and more than 55 percent say being late to a planned date, is a turn off.

M. Clark Canine MA, LMHC, NCC, Psychotherapist, Speaker & Author explains that “There is increased pressure in the dating scene.”

Relationship experts say it’s unrealistic to expect your potential mate to go above and beyond for you from the start. Don’t expect them to read your mind. Be open and communicate truthfully. Don’t make assumptions about who they are. Stereotyping is the quickest way to get them to lose interest. The best thing you can do… pay close attention to actions and don’t rush into anything.

Canine warns, “There’s a tendency to want to be too serious too fast.”

Choose your dealbreakers wisely because you never know who’s out there waiting for you!

According to www.match.com’s study, 76 percent of singles said that they desire a partner who wants marriage, this is a 56 percent increase from 2019. Eighty one percent of men say that sex is less important in a relationship now than before the pandemic.

