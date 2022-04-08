Ask the Expert
Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction

Betty White's Hollywood items are to go up for auction in the fall at Julien's Auctions. (Courtesy: Julien's Auctions)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Fans of the famous actress Betty White will have a chance to own several keepsakes from her lustrous career as the first lady of television.

Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of her treasured possessions on the auction block this fall.

The items include everything from her award show gowns to her jewelry, home furnishings and even her “Golden Girls” director’s chair.

The collection also includes certificates for her 21 Emmy nominations and rare photos of her personal life and work on behalf of animal rights.

With all the memorabilia spanning White’s eight-decade career in entertainment, the auction is scheduled to take three days starting Sept. 23.

Fans will also be able to make their bids remotely, according to Julien’s Auctions.

