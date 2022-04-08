Ascension Parish council extends development moratorium

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Around Ascension Parish, you can see signs of growth, but development is causing problems for some residents. On Thursday, April 7 Ascension officials voted to extend the development moratorium until May 31.

“Now that we have all these developments, what has happened is they keep building them up and houses that were not going to flood before are now flooding or susceptible to flooding,” Ascension Parish neighbor Tim Babin said.

To figure out a way to help flooding and traffic, and still support growth, Ascension Parish council members put a building moratorium in place in July 2021.

“We have been working together with the Kindig-Keist folks and our own planning department and the administration for months now on some major changes to the ULDC,” Teri Casso.

Since then, they’ve hired a consulting firm from Texas to look at those problems, but councilmember Teri Casso said they need more time.

“In those discussions just in the last few weeks we have seen some things that we wanted to talk about more and make sure we get them right,” Casso said.

Extending the moratorium to May 31st is not enough time, according to Tim Babin.

“They might need a little extra time if they have to go back maybe and do something, I’d like to see it extended at least three more months,” Babin.

Now he hopes his elected officials consider what folks have spoken out about in town halls and meetings.

“What I want to see is that my neighbors, my friends, my family are able to have their investments protected,” Babin said.

