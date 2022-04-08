‘Anything is possible’: SULC students inspired, motivated after historic Supreme Court confirmation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - History was made at the nation’s capital as Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first Black woman confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jackson, a 51-year-old appeals court judge with nine years of experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47.

Her story inspired millions around the country, including students right here in the Capital Region.

“Being the father of three daughters, it was quite exciting for me to be able to have a story to tell them that anything is possible,” said Edrius Stagg, a 3L law school student at Southern University.

Students at the Southern University Law Center gathered as the historic vote came down.

These same students traveled to Washington, D.C. a few weeks ago to witness the confirmation hearings in person.

“It just gives me hope and confidence that I can do as well as she did, if not better, because she set the standard,” said Emiia Charles, a 1L law school student at Southern University.

Each student applauded Jackson’s milestone, but a few believe that there is still progress to be made in the country.

”The higher court is learning that it’s time for us to do better,” said Tamar Lofton, a 1L law school student at Southern University.

”It’s sad that we have to do this in 2022, but at the same time, it’s refreshing to know that we are making the right steps,” said Stagg. Several students said they walked away feeling inspired and motivated as they pursue their legal careers.

”You have your own superpower and as long as you take that superpower, build upon that and keep chasing your dreams, anything is possible, and she proved that today,” said Charles.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.