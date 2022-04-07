WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Darren Morris - Southern Lab WR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a couple of quarterbacks, a running back, and an offensive lineman, a receiver and return specialist is now added as the fifth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award.

Southern Lab’s Darren Morris emerged as a senior from the first time he played against Amite to the end of the Kittens’ state championship run.

Teaming with fellow finalist Angelo Izzard Jr., Morris hauled in 52 passes for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning him a spot at the next level with the Southern Jaguars.

Morris also handled kicking duties for the Kittens and doubled on special teams as a kick and punt return threat, as seen from his effort in the Ferriday game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.