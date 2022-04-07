Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Darren Morris - Southern Lab WR

Southern Lab wide receiver Darren Morris (4)
Southern Lab wide receiver Darren Morris (4)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a couple of quarterbacks, a running back, and an offensive lineman, a receiver and return specialist is now added as the fifth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award.

Southern Lab’s Darren Morris emerged as a senior from the first time he played against Amite to the end of the Kittens’ state championship run.

Teaming with fellow finalist Angelo Izzard Jr., Morris hauled in 52 passes for 1,130 yards and 14 touchdowns, earning him a spot at the next level with the Southern Jaguars.

Morris also handled kicking duties for the Kittens and doubled on special teams as a kick and punt return threat, as seen from his effort in the Ferriday game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Louisiana High School Officials Association
LHSAA allows student-athletes to receive NIL benefits
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Emery Jones - Catholic OL
Warrick Dunn (left) and WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
Warrick Dunn Banquet returns as in-person gathering - 4 finalists revealed
Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Emery Jones - Catholic OL