Trial begins for suspect accused of killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trial began Thurs., April 7 for a suspect accused of shooting and killing former LSU basketball star, Wayde Sims.

Dyteon Simpson will sit before a judge and jury in connection to Sims’ September 2018 death.

Opening statements in the trial were scheduled to be delivered at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

On Wed., April 6, a warrant was issued for the arrest of one of the jurors involved in the trial after the juror did not show up at the 19th Judicial Court, as scheduled.

Court documents show, Will Douglas Bolton, Jr. failed to appear in court Wednesday.

Simpson is facing one charge of second degree murder.

20-year-old Wayde Sims died at a hospital after he was shot near Southern University’s campus.

