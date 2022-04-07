Southern falls behind quickly to Tulane, drops midweek game 19-5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (9-19, 6-3 SWAC) fell to Tulane 19-5 (20-9-1, 3-0 AAC) on Wednesday, April 7 from Lee Hines Field. The Jaguars found themselves facing a huge deficit after the first two innings trailing 10-1.

After the first five innings, the Green Wave led the Jaguars 19-1, and Tulane collected 13 hits in the win. Ethan Groff and Luis Aviles each collected four RBI and were a combined 6-for-8 at the plate.

Rashard Grace picked up the first run for Southern in the bottom of the second inning off of a single to make it 10-1. The Jaguars would pick up three more runs in the bottom of the sixth on a two-run double from Justin Henry. Later in the inning, Jalon Mack and Henry would score runs on wild pitches.

The Jaguars will head to Mississippi to take on Alcorn State on Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m.

