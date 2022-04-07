Sign up for AARP’s Telephone Town Hall on fraud

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall Thurs., April 7 to discuss fraud and identify theft in La.

Starting at 10 a.m., experts plan to discuss how you can stay safe and avoid becoming a victim.

Eric I. Bustillo, the director of the Miami Regional Office (MIRO) of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will be available to answer caller questions and concerns live.

The live audio stream can be viewed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

