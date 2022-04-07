Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Sign up for AARP’s Telephone Town Hall on fraud

AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall on Thurs., April 7 to discuss fraud...
AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall on Thurs., April 7 to discuss fraud and identify theft across the sate.(AARP Louisiana)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - AARP Louisiana will host a statewide telephone town hall Thurs., April 7 to discuss fraud and identify theft in La.

Starting at 10 a.m., experts plan to discuss how you can stay safe and avoid becoming a victim.

CLICK HERE TO PRE-REGISTER.

Eric I. Bustillo, the director of the Miami Regional Office (MIRO) of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), will be available to answer caller questions and concerns live.

The live audio stream can be viewed on the AARP Louisiana Facebook page.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

You have the opportunity to learn about history at the Ascension Parish Library.
Gonzales celebrates 100 years!
Trial to begin for man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
Trial to begin for man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
The event is happening at 10 a.m. Sat., April 9, at 708 S. Irma Blvd.
Learn about your heritage as Gonzales celebrates 100 years
(Source: WAFB)
Chemo brain: Exercising your way through it