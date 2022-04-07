Police locate fugitive accused of aggravated battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man accused of aggravated battery has been arrested.

Jerome Matthews, 35, was arrested Wednesday, June 8 by U.S. Marshals.

Police say an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers informed authorities of Matthews’ location.

Investigators say they believe Matthews got into a fight with the victim and subsequently shot the victim in the leg.

The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening at the time of the incident.

Matthews was wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

