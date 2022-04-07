Police locate fugitive accused of aggravated battery
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man accused of aggravated battery has been arrested.
Jerome Matthews, 35, was arrested Wednesday, June 8 by U.S. Marshals.
Police say an anonymous tip from Crime Stoppers informed authorities of Matthews’ location.
Investigators say they believe Matthews got into a fight with the victim and subsequently shot the victim in the leg.
The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening at the time of the incident.
Matthews was wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
