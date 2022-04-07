Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police asking for help in locating fugitive wanted for aggravated battery

Jerome Matthews
Jerome Matthews(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of aggravated battery.

Investigators say they believe the suspect, Jerome Matthews, 35, got into a fight with the victim and subsequently shot the victim in the leg.

The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening at the time of the incident.

Matthews is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Anyone with any information on Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), submit a tip anonymously from their website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Louisiana High School Officials Association
LHSAA allows student-athletes to receive NIL benefits
Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine...
Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season
The outdoor electric vehicle expo was held at DOTD Headquarters on April 7, 2022.
Expo at DOTD focuses on electric vehicle infrastructure
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death