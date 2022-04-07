Police asking for help in locating fugitive wanted for aggravated battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is accused of aggravated battery.

Investigators say they believe the suspect, Jerome Matthews, 35, got into a fight with the victim and subsequently shot the victim in the leg.

The victim’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening at the time of the incident.

Matthews is wanted on charges of aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Anyone with any information on Matthews’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), submit a tip anonymously from their website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Officials say you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

