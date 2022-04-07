Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant

A Mansura man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of a contract driver from Scott, Louisiana, has been sent back to the state.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Mansura man who is a person of interest in the disappearance of a contract driver from Scott, Louisiana, has been sent back to the state.

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Ella Goodie disappeared on March 9. She was last reported to be driving a customer to Houston, Texas. Authorities in Scott believe Brandon Francisco, 36, is the last person she was in contact with before she disappeared.

Francisco was arrested in St. Joseph, Missouri by U.S. Marshals on March 25 on a Rapides Parish warrant signed by Judge Greg Beard for failing to appear for a bond hearing that was set for March 9. The state was looking to revoke his bond. Goodie’s car was also found by police in Missouri.

His charges in the Rapides Parish case, which stem from a Cheneyville shooting in December 2018, include attempted second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and obstruction of justice.

We learned that Francisco waived the extradition hearing. Louisiana State Police booked him into the Rapides Parish Jail on April 6, 2022.

(Credit: KALB)

The Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office has requested that Francisco be held without bond.

Related:

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Hurricane Ida near landfall
Here’s why Ida wasn’t upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane
Louisiana State Police
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-12 East before Albany
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards to speak at electric car expo, LSU Military Museum grand opening Thursday
Sign up for AARP’s Telephone Town Hall on fraud
Sign up for AARP’s Telephone Town Hall on fraud