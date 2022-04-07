Perfect kite flying weather into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The only weather issue over the next few days will be breezy winds. Winds will be strongest during the afternoon hours. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible each day Thursday through Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, just be sure to secure any loose items. Otherwise, the weather will be picture perfect with chilly morning starts and comfortable afternoons.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 7 (WAFB)

The kids will want a jacket for the Friday morning bus stop. Temperatures will dip into the mid 40°s early Friday. The weather stays cooler than normal through Saturday afternoon. A warming trend will begin Sunday as highs return to the 80°s. Sunday will remain comfortable even with rising humidity.

An unsettled weather pattern returns for the start of the next work week. A series of disturbances will pass nearby the local area triggering sct’d showers and t-storms. No one day looks to be a wash out, but a few pockets of heavy rain will be possible each day. We’ll continue to track any potential severe threats, but right now it looks to remain sub-severe.

A cold front will move into the area late Thursday into Friday. The front could potentially stall leading to lingering rain showers into the end of next week. A high amount of forecast uncertainty remains in place for the end of next week.

