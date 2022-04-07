Multi-vehicle crash closes I-12 East before Albany

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A multi-vehicle crash that has caused serious injuries has prompted the closure of I-12 East before Albany, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened near the Livingston Parish-Tangipahoa Parish line and traffic is backed up several miles.

They added drivers are encouraged to use US 190 as an alternate route.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported vehicles on I-12 East are being diverted at the Holden exit.

