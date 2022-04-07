Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-12 East before Albany

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A multi-vehicle crash that has caused serious injuries has prompted the closure of I-12 East before Albany, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers said the crash happened near the Livingston Parish-Tangipahoa Parish line and traffic is backed up several miles.

They added drivers are encouraged to use US 190 as an alternate route.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported vehicles on I-12 East are being diverted at the Holden exit.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Hurricane Ida near landfall
Here’s why Ida wasn’t upgraded to a Category 5 hurricane
Brandon Francisco
Person of interest in disappearance of Scott driver sent back to Louisiana, booked in Rapides Parish on unrelated warrant
Governor John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
Gov. Edwards to speak at electric car expo, LSU Military Museum grand opening Thursday
Sign up for AARP’s Telephone Town Hall on fraud
Sign up for AARP’s Telephone Town Hall on fraud