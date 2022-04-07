Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU’s Kiya Johnson to compete in NCAA Championships

LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson
LSU gymnast Kiya Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Kiya Johnson has qualified to compete at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas as an individual in the vault. Johnson will compete with a familiar SEC opponent in the Auburn Tigers.

The eight-time All-American will compete in the semifinal II round at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at Dickies Arena. She will compete her Double Twisting Yurchenko following Auburn’s lineup during the third rotation of the semifinal.

Johnson qualified after earning the top spot in the vault during the second round of the NCAA Raleigh Regional. She held the tiebreaker after earning a 10 from one judge.

LSU gymnasts have combined to win 16 individual national championships with seven coming on vault. Johnson’s teammate Haleigh Bryant won the 2021 NCAA vault title in her debut season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

LSU Tigers
8 former LSU Tigers make MLB Opening Day rosters
LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and...
LSU head coach Matt McMahon announces coaching staff
Southern Baseball
Southern falls behind quickly to Tulane, drops midweek game 19-5
Southern hosted Pro Day workouts for scouts to get a look at a few former Jaguar football...
Southern holds Pro Day