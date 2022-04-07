LSU’s Kiya Johnson to compete in NCAA Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s Kiya Johnson has qualified to compete at the 2022 NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas as an individual in the vault. Johnson will compete with a familiar SEC opponent in the Auburn Tigers.

Kiya Johnson will represent the Tigers in her home state!



The eight-time All-American will compete individually on vault April 14 in Fort Worth.



🔗 https://t.co/ekvFnh65D4 pic.twitter.com/OQnyKItbiY — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) April 7, 2022

The eight-time All-American will compete in the semifinal II round at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 14 at Dickies Arena. She will compete her Double Twisting Yurchenko following Auburn’s lineup during the third rotation of the semifinal.

Johnson qualified after earning the top spot in the vault during the second round of the NCAA Raleigh Regional. She held the tiebreaker after earning a 10 from one judge.

LSU gymnasts have combined to win 16 individual national championships with seven coming on vault. Johnson’s teammate Haleigh Bryant won the 2021 NCAA vault title in her debut season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.