Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU head coach Matt McMahon announces coaching staff

LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and...
LSU president Dr. William IV (l), new men's basketball head coach Matt McMahon (c), and athletic director Scott Woodward (r) stand together when McMahon was formally introduced on March 23, 2022.(Derron Daquano/WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has announced his new coaching staff since being hired to replace Will Wade on March 23. Of the nine new members to his staff, McMahon did keep one coach from Wade’s staff in former LSU player Tasmin Mitchell, who is returning for his sixth year at LSU. Mitchell will be the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

McMahon announced that Casey Long, Ronnie Hamilton, and Cody Toppert will serve as the assistant coaches. Long returns home to Louisiana after spending five seasons at Murray State. Hamilton brings SEC experience to the staff after spending four years at Ole Miss. Toppert joins McMahon’s staff after being an assistant coach at Memphis for the past three seasons.

Also joining McMahon’s staff is Tim Kaine who will serve as the Chief of Staff, Ronrico White as Director of Player Development, Jeff Moore as Director of Recruiting, Mike Chapman as Video Coordinator and Brian Puckett as the Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Kaine previously served as an assistant to Coach McMahon at Murray State, while White has been a part of Murray State’s staff for three seasons. Moore joins LSU after serving as the Associate Head Coach at Northwestern State. Both Chapman and Puckett will be continuing the roles they served for the Racers.

“Four members of our group came in as proven assistant coaches with NCAA Tournament experience and, I am excited to work with each member of our staff to create alignment in our organization. We are all looking forward to being a part of the LSU campus and the Baton Rouge community. Geaux Tigers!”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Kansas forward David McCormack celebrates after scoring against North Carolina during the...
Kansas rallies, beats North Carolina 72-69 to win NCAA title
LSU asst. coach Sytia Messer
Sytia Messer long-time Mulkey assistant hired as UCF head coach
Murray State's Trae Hannibal dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil’ Wayne congratulates Kim Mulkey on AP Coach of the Year award