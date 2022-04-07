Ask the Expert
LHSAA allows student-athletes to receive NIL benefits

Louisiana High School Officials Association
Louisiana High School Officials Association
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana high school student-athletes will soon be able to profit off their names, images, and likenesses (NIL), similar to how college athletes are able to, after a vote by the LHSAA.

The association said it approved a positioning statement for its bylaws that allows high school student-athletes to receive NIL benefits.

The group also approved a state-wide partnership with Eccker Sports to provide educational services and resources to help high school leadership and students navigate the challenges that NIL contracts are bringing to high school sports.

“As an education-based association, I think it is imperative that everyone associated with high school athletics in Louisiana is properly educated and informed on Name, Image, and Likeness,” said Eddie Bonine, Executive Director of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. “There is a lot to NIL and it’s a moving target that we need to stay on top of. I am honored that Eccker Sports, with all their experience and everything they have to offer, has chosen to launch with us. The educational programming and toolbox they provide is going to be very valuable to all the individuals who participate in this and will benefit our students throughout the state.”

The courses are required for all school principals and athletic directors, while coaches, student-athletes, and their families throughout the state will also have access to the programming.

