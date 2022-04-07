Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Learn about your heritage as Gonzales celebrates 100 years

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a big month in Ascension Parish as the City of Gonzales celebrates 100 years! You have the opportunity to learn about history at the Ascension Parish Library.

The Ascension Parish Library and Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs will host Explore Your Heritage, Ascension Parish: Its History and Its Future.

The event is happening at 10 a.m. Sat., April 9, at 708 S. Irma Blvd.

Organizers said this is a time for the community to hear about the history of Gonzales from some of the historians of the area. It’s also a chance for people to help contribute to the library’s local history collection and share their own stories about Gonzales and the parish.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

(Source: WAFB)
Chemo brain: Exercising your way through it
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 7
Drier, cooler, nice into the weekend
Law enforcement arrested eight people and seized numerous guns and drugs Wednesday following a...
Sheriff: 8 ‘Banks Town Mafia’ members arrested; large amount of drugs, guns seized
Sheriff: 8 ‘Banks Town Mafia’ members arrested; large amount of drugs, guns seized