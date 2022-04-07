Learn about your heritage as Gonzales celebrates 100 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a big month in Ascension Parish as the City of Gonzales celebrates 100 years! You have the opportunity to learn about history at the Ascension Parish Library.

The Ascension Parish Library and Gonzales Committee on Cultural Affairs will host Explore Your Heritage, Ascension Parish: Its History and Its Future.

The event is happening at 10 a.m. Sat., April 9, at 708 S. Irma Blvd.

Organizers said this is a time for the community to hear about the history of Gonzales from some of the historians of the area. It’s also a chance for people to help contribute to the library’s local history collection and share their own stories about Gonzales and the parish.

