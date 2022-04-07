Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Hammond police investigating drive-by shooting

Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at the intersection of West...
Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at the intersection of West Church Street and Pecan Street Monday night.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at the intersection of West Church Street and Pecan Street Monday night.

As gunfire was discharged around 7 p.m., police say a bystander’s vehicle was hit.

Police say unknown individuals in a newer model red Sedan exchanged gunfire with two individuals in an older model green Sedan.

Police say unknown individuals in a newer model red Sedan exchanged gunfire with two...
Police say unknown individuals in a newer model red Sedan exchanged gunfire with two individuals in an older model green Sedan.(Hammond PD)

Anyone that has information that may lead to identifying the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 7
Perfect kite flying weather into the weekend
Trial underway for man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
Trial underway for man accused of killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
I-12 near Albany reopens after child killed in multi-vehicle crash
I-12 reopens near Albany after child dies in multi-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police
Child dies in multi-vehicle crash on I-12 East near Albany