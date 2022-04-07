Hammond police investigating drive-by shooting

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred at the intersection of West Church Street and Pecan Street Monday night.

As gunfire was discharged around 7 p.m., police say a bystander’s vehicle was hit.

Police say unknown individuals in a newer model red Sedan exchanged gunfire with two individuals in an older model green Sedan.

Anyone that has information that may lead to identifying the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

