Gov. Edwards to speak at electric car expo, LSU Military Museum grand opening Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is scheduled to attend two events in Baton Rouge Thursday, April 7.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Governor Edwards will participate at in a press conference with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) and Louisiana Clean Fuel to kick of their electric vehicle expo.

At 7 p.m., Edwards will speak at the grand opening of the William A. LSU Military Museum in Memorial Tower.

