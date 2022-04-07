Ask the Expert
Expo at DOTD focuses on electric vehicle infrastructure

The outdoor electric vehicle expo was held at DOTD Headquarters on April 7, 2022.
The outdoor electric vehicle expo was held at DOTD Headquarters on April 7, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana Clean Fuel kicked off their electric vehicle expo on Thursday, April 7.

It’s happening at the DOTD headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge, featuring medium and heavy-duty electric work trucks.

“To address climate change, I have established the goal for Louisiana to be at net zero for greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “To help accomplish this, the Louisiana Climate Action Plan calls for transitioning the public fleet to low- and zero-emission vehicles. Therefore, we will need to begin the transition as we replace state vehicles across all agencies.  With leadership from our state agencies, and cooperation from local government and the private sector, I am confident we can meet our GHG emission reductions goals and become a leader in renewable energy.”

Officials said alternative fuel and electric vehicles are important to the economy and environment.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IJJA), passed by Congress in late 2021, will allocate $75 million over five years to electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Louisiana, with $14.1 million allocated this fiscal year.

