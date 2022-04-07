Easter Sunrise ‘Soup’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Easter “soup” enhanced with blood orange juice is the perfect beginning for that special Easter brunch menu. Greet your guests at the door with this luscious starter course.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup freshly squeezed blood orange juice

3 tbsps grated orange zest, divided

2 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 tbsp pure vanilla extract

2 large scoops French vanilla ice cream

2 cups buttermilk

whipped cream for garnish

pinch ground nutmeg for garnish

fresh mint leaves for garnish

Method:

In a blender, add orange juice, 2 tablespoons orange zest, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract. Blend on high speed until ingredients are incorporated well. Add ice cream and blend thoroughly into the mixture. Add buttermilk, 1 cup at a time, blending until liquid becomes frothy and a soup-like consistency is achieved. Transfer soup to a large crystal pitcher, cover and chill for a minimum of 4 hours. Serve soup in champagne glasses and garnish with whipped cream, nutmeg, mint leaves and remaining orange zest.

