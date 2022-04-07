Drier, cooler, nice into the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice weather settles in for the next several days in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area late Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 7 (WAFB)

Sunshine returns today, with highs nearly 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, topping out in the low 70s. Winds will add to the ‘coolness’, running 10-20 mph out of the northwest.

Our most noticeable change over the next few days will be much cooler nights and mornings. Lows on both Friday and Saturday are expected to reach the low 40s around metro Baton Rouge, with upper 30s possible, if not likely, north of the Capital City by Saturday. Highs will again top out in the low 70s on Friday and climb into the mid 70s on Saturday. Winds will continue to be rather brisk on Friday but should settle down a bit into the weekend.

After one more cool start on Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the low 80s as our winds shift around to the south. But weather stays dry for the weekend for any outdoor plans you might have. That includes Live After Five, with temperatures falling from the upper 60s to around 60° as Rebirth Brass Band takes the state Friday evening.

Into next week, warmer and more humid weather will prevail for most of the week, along with better rain chances. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are possible each day through the week, with guidance continuing to struggle a bit with pegging down the timing on best rain chances.

We also continue to see some hints that locally heavy rain could be an issue at times, but confidence is low on that aspect at this time.

