DA to request special grand jury to prosecute ‘those involved’ in Ronald Greene’s death

FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera...
FILE - This file image from Louisiana State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera shows paramedics placing Ronald Greene on a gurney at the scene of a traffic stop outside of Monroe, La. on May 10, 2019. (Louisiana State Police via AP, File)(KNOE)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s Third Judicial District Attorney John Belton told state lawmakers he will request a special grand jury to be held in Union Parish to prosecute “those involved in Ronald Greene’s death.”

Greene died on May 10, 2019, while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police following a police pursuit that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish, La. Bodycam footage shows white troopers tazing and beating Greene and later dragging him by his ankles. The agency is accused of trying to cover up exactly how Greene died.

Federal authorities are investigating the case but have not made any arrests. One of the troopers involved in the Greene case died in a single-car crash shortly after being told he faced being fired for his alleged role in Greene’s death, The Associated Press has previously reported.

Belton, who is the district attorney for north Louisiana’s Lincoln and Union parishes, made the announcement while testifying before the House Special Committee to Inquire into the Circumstances and Investigation of the Death of Ronald Greene on Thursday, April 7.

“There’s no one to investigate state police, it was important for an independent investigation to be initiated,” Belton said.

He testified that he has been complying with a request from the U.S. attorney to delay state prosecution until the federal investigation is complete. Belton said he got the go-ahead from federal officials last week to pursue state charges in the case.

“I’m ready to pursue these charges,” Belton told lawmakers.

The district attorney said he is not investigating current and former Louisiana State Police Superintents Col. Lamar Davis and Kevin Reeves.

