Cooler, less humid, and tons of sunshine for Thursday and Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few passing showers into the evening and then clearing skies overnight. Then it’s back to great spring weather for Thursday and Friday and an outstanding forecast through the weekend.

The cold front makes its way through the area this evening producing a few mainly-light showers on its way through the region. Skies begin clearing overnight with Thursday daybreak temperatures dropping into the 40°s for much of the WAFB viewing area.

Thursday afternoon will be breezy but with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70°s for the Red Stick. It gets just a little cooler for Friday morning with sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 40°s for much of the WAFB area.

Tomorrow's Low Temperatures (WAFB)

Jeff Morrow talks about the next big thing the 9Storm Team is tracking in the world of weather.

Skies stay sunny through Friday with a high right around 70°. Expect mid 70°s and sunshine on Saturday followed by mostly sunny skies and a high around 80° to the low 80°s for Sunday. The forecast for next Monday through Thursday is a bit messy as our forecast guidance continues to struggle with the timing of multiple rainmakers.

For now, set rain chances at 30% to 50% from Monday through Thursday until we get a better bead on the timing. After that, the current extended outlook looks dry for Friday and the following weekend, April 16-17. Get set for a cool and clear Thursday morning start with sunrise temperatures in the upper 40°s to around 50° for metro Baton Rouge.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.