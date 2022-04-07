Ask the Expert
17-year-old accused in 2021 rape of juvenile in Assumption Parish

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 17-year-old male has been arrested after being accused of raping a juvenile in April 2021, according to Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon.

Sheriff Falcon said the victim was a female under the age of 12 when the alleged crime occurred.

Detectives received a report of the alleged rape on Feb. 22 and eventually secured sufficient probable cause to arrest the 17-year-old suspect on the charge of first-degree rape on Tuesday, April 5, the sheriff said.

The suspect is in custody at a juvenile detention facility pending the outcome of a 72-hour hearing.

Authorities are withholding the name of the suspect at this time because he is a juvenile.

