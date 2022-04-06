Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Emery Jones - Catholic OL

Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)
Catholic (BR) offensive tackle Emery Jones (50)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fourth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award to be unveiled is both a Catholic High Bear and LSU signee.

Emery Jones is the first offensive lineman finalist since Southern Lab’s Kardell Thomas in 2018 and will be his teammate at LSU next fall. He is just the fifth OL spanning 15 years and 135 finalists, including NFL players Patrick Lewis and La’el Collins.

The Under Armour All-American and two-time 5A all-state performer was rated second best at his position in the state and led the Bears to a Division I state title as a senior, playing four of the five offensive line positions at one time or another.

The Sportsline Player of the Year will be named on Wednesday, April 13, when the Warrick Dunn banquet returns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Warrick Dunn (left) and WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
Warrick Dunn Banquet returns as in-person gathering - 4 finalists revealed
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Angelo Izzard Jr. - Scotlandville QB
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Angelo Izzard Jr. - Scotlandville QB
Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard Jr. (10)
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Angelo Izzard Jr. - Southern Lab QB
Marlon Gunn Jr. - Scotlandville RB