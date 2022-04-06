WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Emery Jones - Catholic OL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fourth finalist for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award to be unveiled is both a Catholic High Bear and LSU signee.

Emery Jones is the first offensive lineman finalist since Southern Lab’s Kardell Thomas in 2018 and will be his teammate at LSU next fall. He is just the fifth OL spanning 15 years and 135 finalists, including NFL players Patrick Lewis and La’el Collins.

The Under Armour All-American and two-time 5A all-state performer was rated second best at his position in the state and led the Bears to a Division I state title as a senior, playing four of the five offensive line positions at one time or another.

The Sportsline Player of the Year will be named on Wednesday, April 13, when the Warrick Dunn banquet returns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.