WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Angelo Izzard Jr. - Scotlandville QB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first of two Southern Lab Kittens to make the list of 2021 Warrick Dunn Finalists is quarterback Angelo Izzard Jr.

The two-time Sportsline Player of the Week led his team to the LHSAA’s Division IV Championship and was named the Most Outstanding Player in the Kittens’ 38-14 rout of Ouachita Christian in the Superdome.

During the regular season, Izzard was the second-leading passer in the Sportsline Friday Nite viewing area with 2,345 yards and connected for 31 touchdowns while throwing just three interceptions in 10 games.

In the playoffs, Izzard produced four straight wins, leading Southern Lab to an average of 42 points per game. Izzard’s performances got stronger as the season got longer, saving his best for last with 403 yards of total offense in the title game. He rushed for 63 yards and three scores. He also completed 21 of 31 passes for 340 yards and two more scores, despite being sacked four times.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.