Southern University System celebrates SU Day at the Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University System is celebrating “SU Day at the Captiol” on Wed., April 6.

Governor John Bel Edwards, SU System students, alumni, administrators, faculty, staff and Louisiana legislators will participate in several events throughout the day to commemorate the event.

We're ready for SU Day at the Capitol! All campuses will be represented in the Capitol Rotunda until 3 p.m. pic.twitter.com/c4YrB3KAKJ — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 6, 2022

The Southern University System is made up of Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Southern University at New Orleans, Southern University Shreveport, Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School.

SU Day at the Capitol is a way for all campuses to come together to put the Southern University System on display while engaging with the community.

The event will take place at the State Capitol located at 900 North Third Street.

The schedule follows:

8:45 a.m.

Governor Edwards Briefing

Governor’s Press Room

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Campus Displays

Capitol Rotunda

2 p.m.

House of Representatives Presentation

2:30 p.m.

Senate Presentation

