Sheriff to discuss multiple seizures of drugs, guns in EBR Parish
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux is expected to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
Officials say the sheriff will discuss multiple seizures of drugs and guns throughout the parish.
Sheriff Gautreaux is expected to speak around 4 p.m. WAFB will carry his address live inside this story and on WAFB+.
