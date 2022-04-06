Ask the Expert
Our Community Salutes of BR hosts 9th annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony

Local seniors enlist in the military.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Community Salutes (OCS) of Baton Rouge hosted its 9th annual High School Enlistee Recognition Ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the Old Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, April 5.

OCS is a national non-profit organization that helps communities recognize, honor, and support high school seniors who plan to enlist in the U.S. military after graduation.

The organization provides enlistees and their parents with guidance, information, and community support.

The speaker at the OCS of Baton Rouge was Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence in Fort Rucker, Ala.

