NOPD arrests 13-year-old, accused of fatally shooting 14-year-old in New Orleans East

A 13-year-old boy was arrested in St. Bernard Parish on accusations that he fatally shot a...
A 13-year-old boy was arrested in St. Bernard Parish on accusations that he fatally shot a 14-year-old boy last week in New Orleans East, authorities said Wednesday.
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old boy was arrested in St. Bernard Parish on accusations that he fatally shot a 14-year-old boy last week in New Orleans East, authorities said Wednesday (April 6).

The juvenile is accused of killing 14-year-old Christopher Speed Jr., who was found shot to death March 31 just before 7 a.m. in the remote 9900 block of Almonaster Avenue, according to the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office.

New Orleans police, working in conjunction with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, arrested the suspected teen gunman Wednesday morning after serving an arrest warrant for a count of second-degree murder at a home in Chalmette.

Police said the 13-year-old was arrested “without incident,” and later was transferred from the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Center to New Orleans’ Juvenile Justice Intervention center, where he will await a continued custody hearing.

The accused killer’s identity has not been disclosed by authorities, even though juvenile shield laws do not prevent such public disclosures in cases involving crimes of violence.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

