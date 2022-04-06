Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

No. 19 LSU explodes for 16 runs in win over Grambling

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 19 LSU (20-9, 4-5 SEC) exploded for 16 runs on 18 hits to take down Grambling State in seven innings (11-18, 6-3 SWAC) on Tuesday, April 6 from Alex Box Stadium.

Of the 18 hits for the Tigers, nine were extra-base hits including four home runs and a triple. Two of the home runs were from Hayden Travinski, a solo home run in the bottom of the second and a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth.

Both Jacob Berry and Dylan Crews each had two-run home runs in the win, Berry was 3-for-3 from the plate for the Tigers.

Grant Taylor (3-0) got the win for the Tigers and went two innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out five batters. LSU pitchers struck out 18 batters in the win and issued no walks.

LSU will head on the road for a crucial SEC series to face Mississippi State on Friday, April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. The Tigers are one of five teams in the SEC West sitting at 4-5.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) runs the 40-yard dash at Pro Day on April 6, 2022.
LSU holds Pro Day for 2022 NFL Draft prospects
Lawmakers honor Southern University with 'Southern Day' at Louisiana State Capitol
Lawmakers honor Southern University with 'Southern Day' at Louisiana State Capitol
Jags baseball game vs New Orleans cancelled
Jags baseball game vs New Orleans cancelled
Southern Baseball
Jags baseball game vs. New Orleans game cancelled