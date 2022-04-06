Near record warmth today, much cooler to end the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy and warm conditions can be expected today as we await our next cold front. Look for a mix of sun and clouds, with highs reaching the mid 80s this afternoon. Today’s record for Baton Rouge is 87°, set in 1986, so we’ll be close.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 6 (WAFB)

Most will stay dry today, but isolated showers will be possible from around lunchtime into the early evening with the passage of the front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 6 (WAFB)

In the wake of the front, drier and much cooler weather will settle in for the remainder of the week. Highs will range from the low to mid 70s from Thursday through Saturday, but the most noticeable change will be our morning lows. Both Friday and Saturday will start out in the low 40s around Baton Rouge, but upper 30s appear to be a good bet for areas north of the Capital City. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from Thursday right on through the weekend, with temperatures starting to rebound by Sunday. Weather looks great for any outdoor plans you might have, including Friday evening’s Live After Five downtown featuring Rebirth Brass Band.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 6 (WAFB)

The outlook for next week suggests that we might see a prolonged run of unsettled weather around the area. Scattered rains are possible by Monday, with scattered to numerous showers and t-storms possible each day for most of the week. It’s still early, but several inches of rainfall appear possible as a cold front approaches and potentially stalls nearby. Otherwise, look for temperatures to be near to slightly above normal, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s, and highs generally in the low 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 6 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.