LSU holds Pro Day for 2022 NFL Draft prospects

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7) runs the 40-yard dash at Pro Day on April 6, 2022.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday, April 6, for football players looking to get taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. ran an unofficial 4.37 in the 40-yard dash.

Wide receiver Jontre Kirklin wowed those in attendance with an unofficial 42.00″ in the vertical jump, which would have tied for the highest vertical at the NFL Combine.

