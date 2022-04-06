Ask the Expert
Giving formerly incarcerated people a second chance by getting them back into workforce

The Department of Public Safety and Corrections is helping people with criminal backgrounds re-enter society.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April is Second Chance Month nationally and in Louisiana.

The department is promoting the hiring of justice-involved individuals. These could be folks who are out on probation or parole or who are incarcerated and are about to be released from prison. Through their “Return For Good,” they can connect potential employers with justice-involved individuals.

The Urban League, Office of Workforce Development and the Department of Public Safety and Corrections is hosting a Second Chance Virtual Career & Resource Expo for Justice-Involved Individuals on Apr. 27.

  • 10 a.m. - Noon: Incarcerated Individuals
  • 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.: Probation and Parole Individuals

You can register at urbanleaguela.org/virtual-job.

For more information on the Department of Corrections’ “Return for Good,” visit Doc.la.gov/returnforgood.

