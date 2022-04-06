Gas line installation issues cause temporary closure of Island Road

POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the emergency closure of a portion of LA 413 (Island Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday, April 5.

According to the DOTD, LA 413 (Island Road) will remain closed approximately 8 miles from the intersection of LA 413 (Island Road) / LA 414 (Ventress Road) /LA 413 (Legion Road) until further notice.

The DOTD reports that the closure is due to problems associated with a recent Pointe Coupee Parish gas line installation, which caused a void to form under the highway.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

