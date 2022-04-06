Ask the Expert
Gas line installation issues cause temporary closure of Island Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the emergency closure of a...
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the emergency closure of a portion of LA 413 (Island Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday, April 5.
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the emergency closure of a portion of LA 413 (Island Road) in Pointe Coupee Parish Tuesday, April 5.

According to the DOTD, LA 413 (Island Road) will remain closed approximately 8 miles from the intersection of LA 413 (Island Road) / LA 414 (Ventress Road) /LA 413 (Legion Road) until further notice.

The DOTD reports that the closure is due to problems associated with a recent Pointe Coupee Parish gas line installation, which caused a void to form under the highway.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

