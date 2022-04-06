Education leaders outline how they would like to decrease truancy rates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Getting kids to school is the first step in making sure they’re learning, but school officials say east baton rouge has a problem with student attendance.

“When children are not going to school, they’re typically going somewhere, they’re doing something with some group of people so unfortunately if it’s not in a formal setting it leads to juvenile delinquency, which often leads to adult crime,” Jeannie Ponder, director of East Baton Rouge Truancy Assessment, said.

The Department of Education (DOE) reports that 40 percent of kids have five or more unexcused absences in one semester.

But truancy is a symptom of bigger issues, according to child welfare and attendance liaison Shelneka Adams.

“Truancy is merely a symptom, what we have learned we should be focusing on is chronic absence, so with chronic absence, it includes the excused, unexcused, and suspensions, so anything that will impact instructional learning, we’re paying attention to,” Adams said.

Ponder said, when they receive a case, the first thing they do is reach out to the parents to try to resolve the issue.

“I think we could be much more effective in the prevention mode and identification mode to stop it before the courts are dealing with these kids on the other end,” she said.

At the DOE officials said they can help prevent absences by figuring out what’s causing them.

“We’re looking at foundational things that we can be doing in the community, of course being visible, making sure parents know we’re not the enemy, we’re not being punitive, if we’re finding out there’s a barrier to attendance, we’re here to help first,” Adams said.

Homelessness, transportation, and even mental health can be barriers to kids getting to school, according to Adams.

“We’re not just focusing on truancy; we’re providing families and students with resources that will help,” she said.

She would like to add counselors for students and work with parents to make sure kids are getting to school.

