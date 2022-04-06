CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on cruelty to juveniles charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Ameesha Domonique Kinchen, 34, is wanted on charges of cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles.

Anyone with information on Kinchen’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also submit a tip anonymously by visiting crimestoppersbr.com or by downloading and using the P3 Tips App.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.