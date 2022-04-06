CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic violence charges

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the New Roads Police Department need the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic violence charges.

Gregory Tibbs, 23, is wanted on charges of domestic violence 2nd degree battery, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, threatening a public official, child desertion, terrorizing, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety, disturbing the peace by fighting and public intimidation and retaliation.

Anyone with information on Tibbs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips App or by visiting crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

