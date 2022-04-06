Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted on domestic violence charges

Gregory Tibbs, 23
Gregory Tibbs, 23(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the New Roads Police Department need the public’s help in locating a man wanted on domestic violence charges.

Gregory Tibbs, 23, is wanted on charges of domestic violence 2nd degree battery, aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with firearm, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, threatening a public official, child desertion, terrorizing, unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety, disturbing the peace by fighting and public intimidation and retaliation.

Anyone with information on Tibbs’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips App or by visiting crimestoppersbr.com.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

