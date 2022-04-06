Businesses hosting Froggy Mo Art Hop to celebrate Baton Rouge neighborhood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge businesses are partnering to put on a free art festival called the “Froggy Mo Art Hop.”

Froggy Mo, formerly known as Froggy Bottom, is a neighborhood off of Nicholson Drive between LSU and downtown Baton Rouge.

Organizers say the Froggy Mo Art Hop will feature local artists, musicians, craft alcohol, and food vendors from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9.

Froggy Mo Art Hop, a free art festival, will be held near downtown Baton Rouge, La. from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Red Six Media)

“Our neighborhood has seen many transformations over the decades, and currently we have a group of thriving businesses working hard to bring a community feeling to our little collective. Our mission is to give a shot of adrenaline to the arts scene in our area, and really put us on the map as a spot where locals can hang out and feel at home,” Event organizers said.

The Froggy Mo Art Hop is a free event hosted by Tin Roof Brewing Company, Three Roll Estate, Brickyard South, George’s Place, Chelsea’s Live, The 13th Gate, and other various businesses in the neighborhood.

Drink specials of Tin Roof and Three Roll Estate products at participating bars.

Each business has different time slots for entertainment making it easy to not miss out on anything.

Music including but not limited to 2 Domestic 1 Import, Devin McCarty, and Brent Armstrong

There will be over 50 vendors and also opportunities to participate in cooperative art.

“We’re so lucky to be surrounded by such funky and wonderful businesses and have served as a hideout for local artists and musicians for years. The Art Hop is the first of many events we are planning to celebrate Baton Rouge’s creativity and allow us to share what we’ve all known for years, that we have the coolest neighbors in the city.,” Joe Martin, co-owner of Brickyard South, said.

