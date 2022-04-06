BRPD responds to shooting on Wilmot
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Wilmot Street.
According to BRPD, police officers responded to the 4700 block of Wilmot Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 regarding a reported shooting.
Injuries are deemed non-life-threatening at this point in time, said a spokesperson with BRPD.
The investigation remains ongoing.
