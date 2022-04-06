BRPD responds to shooting on Wilmot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday night on Wilmot Street.

According to BRPD, police officers responded to the 4700 block of Wilmot Street around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5 regarding a reported shooting.

Injuries are deemed non-life-threatening at this point in time, said a spokesperson with BRPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.