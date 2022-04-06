BRPD responding to deadly shooting on Willow Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are responding to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they were called out to the scene in the 2300 block of Willow Street shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.

A source tells WAFB that one person was found dead when first responders arrived at the scene.

The coroner’s office has been contacted, said a spokesperson with BRPD.

Few other details are available at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.