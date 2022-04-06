BRPD responding to deadly shooting on Willow Street
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are responding to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities say they were called out to the scene in the 2300 block of Willow Street shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
A source tells WAFB that one person was found dead when first responders arrived at the scene.
The coroner’s office has been contacted, said a spokesperson with BRPD.
Few other details are available at this time.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available at this time.
