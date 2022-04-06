BREC to hold job fair Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BREC will hold a job fair in Baton Rouge Wed., April 6.

Job seekers can stop by the Milton J. Womack Park Ballroom located at 6201 Florida Blvd. from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. to apply.

Representatives from BREC say open positions include part-time, full-time and seasonal opportunities in park operations, maintenance, recreation, and other areas within BREC, including summer employment at summer camps and Liberty Lagoon Waterpark.

To attend the job fair:

1.) Visit //brec.org/careers and apply for any of the open positions.

2.) Attend BREC’s Job Fair on April 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

3.) Prepare for an on-site interview. Participants must apply online to be considered for a position and meet the minimum requirements to be interviewed on-site.

4.) Participants must bring two forms for ID and minors must have a legal guardian present to attend.

For more information visit //brec.org/careers.

