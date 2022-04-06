Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LIVE: Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference. (CNN, POOL)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is speaking Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden will speak to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

The hotels feature the same storytelling, detail and guest service found in the theme parks.
Disney+ subscribers can save this summer at some resort hotels
Ameesha Kinchen, 34
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted on cruelty to juveniles charges
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
US targets Putin’s daughters, Russian banks in new sanctions
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say
DOTD announces alternating closures for Bayou Sorrel Bridge
DOTD announces alternating closures for Bayou Sorrel Bridge