Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Biden nominates first woman to lead Coast Guard

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.
Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard.(U.S. Coast Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden has picked a woman to be the next leader of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Adm. Linda Fagan was nominated to serve as the next commandant.

If she is confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Fagan has served on all seven continents and spent 36 years in the Coast Guard service. She is the No. 2 in charge right now.

Her nomination will be under consideration by the Senate committee on commerce, science and transportation, but she’s getting support from both sides of the aisle.

The current commandant is required to retire May 31.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland discussing charges against a Russian oligarch: "It does not...
DOJ: 'It does not matter how far you sail your yacht'
Froggy Mo Art Hop, a free art festival, will be held near downtown Baton Rouge, La. from 12...
Businesses hosting Froggy Mo Art Hop to celebrate Baton Rouge neighborhood
A pontoon boat was crushed by a drawbridge as it began to lift, sending the boaters jumping...
WATCH: People jump from boat being crushed under drawbridge
A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between...
GRAPHIC: Ukrainians pore over grisly aftermath of atrocities from Russian invasion