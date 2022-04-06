Ask the Expert
Bayou Sorrel Bridge to have alternating closures, DOTD says

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
The following information is from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning Wednesday, April 6, the Bayou Sorrel Bridge on LA 75 will have alternating closures.

These closures are necessary to allow marine traffic to pass as crews work on repairing the fender system that has been damaged from previous impacts, as well as the impact that occurred late last week.

Bayou Sorrel Bridge re-opens after being struck by barge
Bayou Sorrel Bridge

Crews were able to fabricate the necessary parts to make the permanent repairs to the bridge on Monday, however, the fender system now needs to be repaired.

The below vehicular closures will remain in effect until further notice:· Monday- Thursday: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.· Friday- Sunday: The bridge will open on call to marine traffic.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area.DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.

