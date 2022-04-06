Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Police respond after shots reportedly fired on Old Hammond Highway

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the 11500 block of Old Hammond Highway Wed., April 6.

The Coroner’s Office has been contacted, police say.

There is no word on what led up to the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

