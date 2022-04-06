Baton Rouge Police respond after shots reportedly fired on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed police responded to the 11500 block of Old Hammond Highway Wed., April 6.

The Coroner’s Office has been contacted, police say.

There is no word on what led up to the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

