After starting the season 1-12, the Pelicans have clinched a Play-In spot

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays the ball up during the first quarter of the...
New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) lays the ball up during the first quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Randall Benton)(Randall Benton | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With Tuesday night’s 123-109 win over the Kings, the Pelicans have clinched a spot in the postseason Play-In Tournament and remained in 9th place in the West.

The Pelicans have three regular-season games remaining on their schedule.

If the regular season ended today, they would host the 10th seed San Antonio Spurs at home in the Play-In Tournament. The winner of that game would face the loser of a game between the 7th and 8th seed to determine who gets the final playoff spot.

The Pelicans kept it close as the first half ended with a score of 60-57 but found separation at the end of the third with a score of 95-84 thanks to a series of 3-pointers by C.J. McCollum, Devonte Graham, and Trey Murphy III.

Jaxson Hayes brought the energy tonight for New Orleans, logging in a double-double of 23 pts (ties career-high) and 12 rebounds.

McCollum also scored 23 points and Brandon Ingram had 17 pts, 7 rebounds, and 8 asts.

***SIDENOTE***

The Lakers’ loss tonight certifies that the draft pick that was sent to Los Angeles in the Anthony Davis trade will remain in the top 10 lottery and will be rerouted to the Pelicans.

