1 dead after shooting at apartments on Old Hammond Highway, BRPD investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge early Wednesday morning.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed the shooting happened at the Eden Point Apartments located at 11528 Old Hammond Highway around 5:10 a.m. Wed., April 6.

The Coroner’s Office was contacted in connection to a man who suffered fatal injuries, police say.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

