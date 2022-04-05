Tornado Watch in effect through late morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Tornado Watch is in effect for the entire WAFB viewing area through 11 a.m. Tuesday. A complex of storms is expected to approach from the northwest by mid-morning, with the potential for damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible in any stronger storms.

Future radar for Tuesday, April 5. (WAFB)

Confidence is highest in areas north of the I-10/I-12 corridor being impacted by the storms, with generally lower chances of storms and severe weather as you get south of I-10. However, isolated strong storms will be possible area-wide in advance of this main complex which is why the Tornado Watch includes all of our areas.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, April 5. (WAFB)

A Flood Watch is also in effect for areas near and north of the interstates through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The watch was expanded overnight to include metro Baton Rouge, but again, confidence is a bit higher in the heavy rain potential for areas north of the interstates. North of the I-10/I-12 corridor, rain totals of 2″-4″+ is possible, with a sharp gradient toward much lower totals for areas south of the interstates.

Flood watch through 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April, 5. (WAFB)

The main storm cluster should exit for most by lunchtime, but a few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible into the afternoon. Otherwise, look for some sun to break through the clouds by this afternoon, allowing highs to reach the low 80s.

Warm and humid conditions will linger into Wednesday as we await the arrival of a cold front. High temperatures will climb into the mid-80s and could be near-record levels in some locations. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible from Wednesday afternoon into the evening as the front makes its way through the area.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, April 5. (WAFB)

In the wake of the front, drier and noticeably cooler weather will settle in for the end of the week. Morning lows will reach the low 40s around metro Baton Rouge by Friday and Saturday mornings, with upper 30s possible north of the Capital City to start on Saturday. Highs will range from the low to mid-70s from Thursday through Friday, but will start to rebound by Sunday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.